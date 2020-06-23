Iconic restaurants adapt to lockdowns in Latin America

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Dining at Leo’s has been banned considering that mid-March, when Colombia commenced to enforce social distancing measures. So chef Leonor Espinosa now makes use of her restaurant’s kitchen to make takeout dishes like pork-stomach tacos that are more affordable to make and much easier to carry in cardboard boxes.

“We had to find some way to mitigate the impact of this crisis” explained Espinosa, who has been forced to lay off about half of her personnel. “So we’ve created a take-away brand that is more suited to the current needs of the market.”

The virus has punished the sector severely as product sales plummet and restaurant owners are caught with fixed expenses like lease. That is prompted some areas to reinvent themselves in buy to remain afloat.

