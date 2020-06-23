Hugh Jackman In Talks for Lead Role in Ferrari Biopic

WENN

–

Hugh Jackman is in talks to perform Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann‘s approaching biopic.

Reviews propose “The Biggest Showman” star is circling the undertaking, which is primarily based on Brock Yates‘ guide “Enzo Ferrari – The Guy and the Machine“.

Mann has reworked screenwriter Troy Kennedy Martin’s screenplay.

The movie will chronicle Ferrari in 1957 as he battled household problems, the death of his son, and the Mille Miglia race in Italy.