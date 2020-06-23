How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Fell Out of Step

That is typically the situation when there is 6 many years of background to untangle.

Hough was some eight months eliminated from her romance with Ryan Seacrest in November 2013 when she had what she calls an epiphany. Her family—she’s the youngest of Marianne and Bruce Hough’s 5 children—had dragged her to a 6-day seminar “about creating your own destiny,” she shared with Redbook that yr. “I was not into it at first,” she admitted, “but I learned so much about myself and why my relationships didn’t work that by the end I was on a high.”

Cell telephone in hand, she reached out to the men and women she’d lately been on dates with, she continued, creating, “You are nice, but this is going nowhere.” So she was prepared when Teddy Sears, her costar on the 2015 thriller Curve, approached her on set the subsequent day.

“Apparently, he was talking with Julianne…and asked her if she’d been seeing anyone, and she said no or whatever, and I guess he was watching our hockey game at the time,” Laich shared in a 2014 interview on radio station 106.seven FM The Fan. “He always watches the game on Game Center on his iPad. I guess he just showed her the iPad and said, ‘Well, I’ve got a guy for you,’ or something.”