Houston Music Mogul J Prince Issues A Warning To NBA YoungBoy: ‘You’re Not A Friend Or Enemy Today. Let’s Keep It That Way’

Guy, 2020 just keeps throwing us curveballs. Who knew that one particular of this year’s rap beefs would be in between 20-12 months-previous NBA YoungBoy and 55-12 months-previous Houston music mogul J Prince?

If you are questioning why these two are at odds suitable now, permit us to describe.

YoungBoy is at this time a resident of Houston, although he did increase up just a state above in Louisiana.

J Prince, who is regarded as by several as a gatekeeper to Houston, is credited with selling Houston’s rap scene by way of his Rap-A-Good deal data for the previous number of decades.

Effectively, apparently NBA YoungBoy’s Houston residence was allegedly burglarized and goods this kind of as several sets of car or truck keys to YoungBoy’s numerous cars had been allegedly stolen.

J Prince, who is identified for becoming tapped into the local community, uploaded a video Saturday sharing the information that an individual broke into NBA YoungBoy’s residence and stated he obtained a phone about the alleged break-in.

J Prince then stated the “lil homies” who went into NBA YoungBoy’s residence desired to make it suitable since they recognize that YoungBoy’s family members is “OK with me.” Prince shared in the video that he was in a position to retrieve the stolen goods and that they had been prepared for pickup when YoungBoy was prepared.

In response, YoungBoy went on a 30-2nd, profanity-laced rant explaining that if any person had something for him, they could get in touch with him straight as an alternative of taking items to social media.

“it’s plenty of ways you can get in touch with me,” NBA YoungBoy stated. “Man, don’t get on no internet and do nothing publicly.”

“And I’m good on them keys, gangsta. When you buy s**t cash, two keys come with the car anyway. Mind yo f***ing business,” he stated in what appeared like a direct shot at J Prince.

On Tuesday, J Prince issued a warning to NBA YoungBoy following his video, referring to him many instances as “dumb boy.”

“I see you mistook my kindness for weakness, ‘cause you’re a dumb boy with limited thinking ability and disrespectful,” J Prince stated.

J Prince stated that when he’s nevertheless on fantastic terms with YoungBoy’s brother, he advised YoungBoy to not get on his poor side.

“You’re not a friend or enemy today. Let’s keep it that way, no matter how hot it gets in Texas. By the way, I’m minding my business, you just too dumb to know Texas is my business and I will give you whatever you ask for, good or bad.”

YoungBoy had however to react as of Tuesday afternoon but let’s hope this turns into an chance of mentorship as an alternative of a total-on rap beef. We’ll retain you posted on any updates.

