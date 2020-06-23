Here’s what coming to BritBox in July 2020

Studios and ITV have exposed what material is coming to their British programming-centered streaming support in July.
The support, which charges $eight.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per 12 months), gives accessibility to this kind of series as Medical doctor Who, Emmerdale and 5 by 5.
In July, Britbox is receiving the following programming:
- Father Brown: season eight — episodes one & two, two episodes weekly — Britbox Unique (07/01/2020)
- The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher (07/03/2020)
- The Murder at Street Hill Household (07/03/2020)
- The Murder on Angel Lane (07/03/2020)
- Past The Pale (07/03/2020)
- The Ties that Bind (07/03/2020)
- An Inspector Calls — Britbox Unique (07/07/2020)
- Medical doctor Blake Mysteries: seasons one – three (07/10/2020)
- Tartan Noir (07/10/2020)
- Taggart: seasons 12-27 (07/14/2020)
- Rebus: season one (07/17/2020)
- She-Dunnit: Agatha Christie & Her Legacy (07/21/2020)
- Miss Marple Remastered — Britbox Unique (07/21/2020)
- The Murder of Roger Ackroyd – Radio Edition (07/21/2020)
- Agatha’s Christie’s Poirot (07/21/2020)
- Ideal in Paradise — Britbox Unique (07/24/2020)
- The Fall: seasons one-three (07/28/2020)
- River (07/31/2020)