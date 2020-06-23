Hate Graffiti Found Spray Painted On Several Pacifica Buildings – San Francisco

PACIFICA ( SF) — A detest crimes investigation was launched in Pacifica Tuesday right after graffiti urging violence in direction of Whites and police was identified spray painted on a number of buildings.

Due to the fact late Monday evening, Pacifica police stated, they have identified detest messages — “KILL WHITS UP NX PAC” “KILL ALL WHITS” and “KILL

COPS” on a wall along the 900 block of Fassler Ave., at the pump residence at Linda Mar Seaside, at the Parkmall Buying Center and close to

Fontierland Park on Yosemite Dr.

City get the job done crews would get the job done during the day to clear away the graffiti.

“These incidents all appear to have occurred overnight and to have been committed by the same suspect,” police stated in a statement. “These types of incidents will not be tolerated in our community and we are seeking information to identify the person(s) responsible.”

Any individual with info pertaining to these incidents was encouraged to phone the Pacifica Police Division at 650-738-7314 and communicate with a detective, or phone the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. On the web crime recommendations may well also be submitted on our web site at

http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp. Please refer to Pacifica PD situation 20-1790.