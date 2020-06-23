Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Reunite Aboard a Yacht in Italy for Modeling Shoot

All function and no perform? Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid would by no means.

On Tuesday, the shut buddies and supermodels have been spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht off the coast of an island in Italy. Despite enjoying some effectively-deserved R,ampR, E! Information has realized Hailey and Bella are strictly in Europe for function and are shooting a campaign collectively.

We’re informed people concerned in the photograph shoot have been all examined for COVID-19 and are taking all important security precautions.

A separate supply says Hailey and Bella flew to Italy by personal jet, and on landing were seen sporting gloves and masks.

“They wasted no time and headed straight to the water to board a yacht for the afternoon,” the insider says.