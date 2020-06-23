Google might face class action lawsuit due to Pixel 3’s hardware defects

In February this 12 months, Google commenced having to pay out money settlements for the unique Pixel’s class action lawsuit. Just two days immediately after sending out settlement checks to Pixel and Pixel XL owners with defective microphones, the business started having to pay settlement checks to Nexus 6P owners with bootloop difficulties. It now seems like Google could quickly have to deal with yet another class-action lawsuit due to the battery drain and camera difficulties plaguing some of its Pixel three series phones.

Law company Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP (CSK,ampD) is investigating whether or not the a variety of defects in Google’s Pixel three series phones are hardware linked (through XDA Developers). Considering that April final 12 months, some owners of Pixel three phones have been complaining about their units shutting down randomly when the battery falls under 30%. In addition to the battery difficulties, numerous customers have also complained about ‘shaking’ and ‘vibrating’ difficulties with the Pixel 3’s camera, when a couple of other individuals say the camera app on their gadget crashes randomly.

If you personal a Pixel three or Pixel three XL and have skilled any of the over battery drain or camera difficulties, you can fill out the kind on the Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP (CSK,ampD) site and make contact with any of the attorneys for the situation.