Golden Gate Bridge South End Parking Lots Open On Weekdays – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) – Parking plenty on the south finish of the Golden Gate Bridge have reopened on weekdays right after previously closing as a outcome of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, bridge officials explained Monday.

The plenty on the San Francisco side of the bridge had been closed 7 days a week following a regional shelter-in-area buy issued by county overall health officers to try out to restrict the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, people plenty are reopening on weekdays but will stay shut down on weekends and holidays, in accordance to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

The bridge district has positioned indications close to entrances to the bridge to motivate social distancing and the use of encounter coverings if persons are out in public.

The Golden Gate Bridge has observed its amount of site visitors drop significantly right after the March shelter buy. A lot more data about the bridge district’s response to COVID-19 can be observed at goldengate.org/covid-19.

© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City Information Support. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.