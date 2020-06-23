Germany: ‘Nordadler’ becomes third neo-Nazi group banned this year

Germany has banned a far-suitable group branded as neo-Nazi by the authorities, when police carried out raids in 4 federal states.

A spokesman for Interior Minister Horst Seehofer described Nordadler — which suggests “Northern Eagle” — as an “extremist association” which “mainly operates online”. Far-suitable ideology and anti-Semitism had no area on the net, stated his statement on Twitter.

The ministry stated the raids took area in North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Brandenburg and Reduce Saxony.

The authorities say Nordadler also operates beneath other names this kind of as “Ethnic Revolution”, “Ethnic Youth” and “Ethnic Renaissance”, whose members reportedly see themselves as followers of Adolf Hitler, working with symbols and language from the Third Reich.

The group is stated to have had a strategy to create a neo-Nazi local community in the German countryside and promoted its ideology through social media channels this kind of as Telegram, Instagram and Discord.

Nordadler followers took to Telegram to condone attacks this kind of as a shooting spree in Halle final October. A synagogue was targeted through the assault, which left two individuals dead on the Jewish holy day of Yom Lippur.

It is the third this year that Germany has moved to ban a far-suitable group. In January Fight 18 Deutschland was outlawed, accused of spreading extremism and hatred through neo-Nazi music and concerts. Then in March the group United German Peoples and Tribes was banned, the interior minister accusing it of distributing racist and anti-Semitic writings.

In the two instances, the bans had been accompanied by police raids in many German states, with propaganda materials and weapons between the objects seized.

Earlier this month a German court started hearing the situation towards two far-suitable extremists accused of killing regional politician Walter Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s celebration.

Following the murder in June 2019 which shocked Germany — and once again immediately after a mass shooting in Hanau in February this year in which 9 individuals had been killed — the interior minister warned that far-suitable extremism posed a rising safety risk to the nation.