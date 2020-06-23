Francois Louw: Rassie Erasmus never showed signs of illness

Springbok flank Francois Louw says Rassie Erasmus showed no signs of really serious illness whilst coaching the nationwide workforce.

Former Springbok flank Francois Louw says Rassie Erasmus showed no signs of really serious illness whilst coaching the workforce to Rugby Planet Cup glory.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated in excess of the weekend that Erasmus faced a probably lifestyle-threatening wellness scare which needed chemotherapy prior to and throughout the 2019 Planet Cup in Japan.

In accordance to Netwerk24, senior campaigner Louw was 1 of a handful of gamers who knew the Bok mentor was sick.

But Louw, who lately retired from specialist rugby, advised the Afrikaans publication that it was never obviously clear to the squad that a thing was incorrect with Erasmus.

“Rassie is the variety of individual that isn’t going to want everyone to just speak about him, mainly because his outlook is that every little thing is about the team’s good results and not personal problems.

“He is the variety of individual that isn’t going to appear for sympathy or empathy. His inner circle was definitely conscious of it. In terms of his get the job done as a head coach, you could never inform that anything at all was incorrect with him.”

Louw mentioned that throughout the 18 months Erasmus coached the workforce “no one was genuinely conscious of the illness”.

“I will not assume we as a workforce had been conscious. I knew about it. Rassie’s way of managing it was to not allow the squad get concerned about it. Rassie is a challenging man. There is a motive why he played Check rugby.”

The report stated that Erasmus was diagnosed with microscopic polyangiitis with granulomatosis – a uncommon autoimmune illness – in early 2019.

The illness is not cancerous but it can severely effect the lungs, kidneys, sinuses and trachea and Erasmus is understood to have suffered a uncommon strain of the illness that, in accordance to his medical professional Johan Theron, was probably fatal.

“Rassie was handled for a really serious situation in 2019, from which he has recovered,” a SA Rugby spokesperson confirmed to .

“He thanks individuals for their concern but wishes to maintain the matter personal.”

Compiled by workers