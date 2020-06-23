Four final candidates make a pitch for Aurora Police Chief job

The 4 final candidates for the Aurora Police Division chief’s job appeared at a forum Tuesday evening answering concerns from the public and sharing their visions of leadership in the course of unprecedented occasions.

In advance of the meeting, Aurora residents and members of the public submitted additional than 800 concerns for the candidates, numerous of the concerns involving the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-yr-outdated guy who died at a hospital soon after a violent struggle with Aurora officers.

Candidates for the job are:

Vanessa Wilson, the department’s interim chief.

Marcus Dudley Jr., an Aurora police commander who heads the inner affairs bureau.

Alexander Jones, a colonel and bureau chief at the Baltimore County Police Division.

Avery Moore, assistant police chief at the Dallas Police Division.

In the course of two-minute introductions all the candidates talked about the significance of local community and police relations and the want to develop believe in and transform the division into a reflection of the local community.

“When I chose to join the police department, I felt a passion to serve my community as a person of color and a resident of Aurora,” explained Dudley, who has been with the division for 23 many years and who has lived in Aurora for 28 many years.

Jones, in the introduction, explained Aurora faces numerous of the similar “challenges” as his division in Baltimore.

“I can make Aurora a better place,” Jones explained. “I am suited to become a chief here, I understand the challenges and hope to do an excellent job.”

A single query, go through by moderator Regan Williams, came from a mom of a little one who explained she lies in bed at evening and is “numb” to the gunfire she hears in northwest Aurora. She asked what the new chief will do to make her secure.

“This boils down to trust,” Wilson explained. “They have to feel trust to call the police and know they are not going to be treated differently due to the color of their skin or their immigration status.”

Moore explained he’d “apologize” to the female who feels numb since “everyone has a right to safe in their community.” He as well, like Wilson, explained he’d urge the female to get in touch with 911 for assist and to get concerned in local community meetings. “Crime is everybody’s business. Community involvement is important. We shouldn’t be numb to gunshot fire. It is wrong, it is against the law. Bullets stray and innocent people are killed.”

The candidates had been asked to react to the local community outrage driven by the death of McClain.

Moore explained he’d “make sure it was a complete and thorough investigation” and he’d make “decisions based on the outcome of those investigations.”

Wilson, the interim chief, explained she’s attended Elijah McClain rallies and met with activists, “listened to their anger and to their pain. We can change the way we do business. There is sweeping police reform, it is time for us to listen to people.”

Dudley was commander of Aurora police inner affairs in the course of the McClain incident and investigation.

“Elijah McClain is a tragic case,” he explained. “It is tragic for the family, I understand they are angry and frustrated.”

Reviewing police entire body camera footage of the incident with McClain’s loved ones was “one of the most difficult things I ever had to do.”

McClain’s death has had a “tremendous impact on our department. People are still grieving.”

Jones explained the death McClain was a “truly tragic event. Something no community or police department should have to go through.”

Jones explained as chief he place policies in location, this kind of as “not stopping people illegally” and not employing “unnecessary” force as a way to stay away from fatal incidents involving police and the public.

The Aurora City Manager, Jim Twombly, programs to make a recommendation on the final candidate to city council for it is consideration in July. Twombly’s decision, created with input of council members, the public and city managers, has to be ratified by city council.