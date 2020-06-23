Fort Worth Winner Claims $2M Powerball Prize – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN () – A Fort Worth resident is $two million richer right after claiming a 2nd-tier Powerball prize for the drawing on June 13.

The ticket was bought at Racetrac #2477, found at 6495 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth.

The winner elected to stay anonymous.

The winning Speedy Select ticket with Energy Perform matched all 5 of the white ball numbers drawn (two-12-32-50-65), but not the red Powerball amount (five). The Energy Perform amount was three.

Powerball jackpots commence at $20 million and roll right up until the jackpot is won. Gamers win the jackpot by matching 5 numbers from a discipline of 69 numbers and a single Powerball amount from a discipline of 26 numbers. By selecting the Energy Perform for $one far more per perform, gamers can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, 3, 4, 5 or 10 instances.

A Energy Perform Match 5 (five+) is set at $two,000,000 irrespective of the Energy Perform amount chosen. All other non-grand prizes will be multiplied by the Energy Perform amount chosen.

The 10X Energy Perform multiplier is obtainable for drawings in which the at first advertised annuitized Grand Prize quantity is $150 million or much less.

Drawings are every single Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.