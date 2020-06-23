First Texas Juvenile Inmate Tests Positive For The Coronavirus – Dallas / Fort Worth

LEE COUNTY, Texas () – A juvenile inmate at the Giddings State College situated in between Austin and Houston has examined optimistic for the coronavirus.

It is the initially optimistic situation of a youth at a safe Texas Juvenile Justice Division facility, in accordance to Camille Cain, the Executive Director.

He’s at this time in healthcare quarantine at Giddings with a fever but no other signs. His loved ones was contacted by the company, and he will continue to be on campus for remedy except if medical professionals ascertain that a hospital ought to admit him.

“I want the youth and his family to know that we will give him the best medical care that we can,” Cain mentioned. “Our agency has been preparing for the possibility of a positive youth case since the start of the pandemic, and we are well-positioned from a staffing and equipment standpoint to respond. Our priority is the health of this young man.”

Cain mentioned the company is identifying any other juveniles or personnel members at Giddings who could have had speak to with the contaminated teen.

Anybody who did come into speak to with him will get a check, which includes staff. They will also have to self-isolate.

Given that June six, Giddings has had 4 staff check optimistic for COVID-19. None of their problems had been daily life-threatening.

At present, 5 other juveniles are in quarantine at Giddings: 3 are awaiting check outcomes and two will be examined Wednesday.

Given that the begin of the pandemic, the company has administered 159 exams to juveniles in TJJD services.