Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Stassi Schroeder is seeing pink.

Just a single day ahead of celebrating her birthday, the former Vanderpump Rules star exposed on Instagram that she is expecting a infant woman.

“We’re having a baby girl,” Stassi wrote on social media whilst cradling her infant bump and obtaining a kiss from fiancé Beau Clark.

This marks Stassi’s 1st publish on Instagram because she apologized to Faith Stowers for her actions. Earlier this month, Faith publicly accused each Stasi and Kristen Doute of reporting her to law enforcement above a false stealing declare. Faith’s statements had been produced amid heightened conversations surrounding racism in the county.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their crisis manager shared in a prior statement to E! Information. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”