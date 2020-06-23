Feds: Winchester man falsely sought $13M in pandemic relief for businesses

A Winchester man is dealing with a federal wire fraud charge following he allegedly experimented with to get far more than $13 million in COVID-19 relief dollars by means of the Little Enterprise Administration’s Paycheck Safety Plan by supplying false data in applications.

Elijah Majak Buoi, 38, was scheduled to seem in federal court in Boston on Monday to solution to the charge, in accordance to a information release from the U.S. Justice Division.

Boui is the president and CEO of Sosuda Tech LLC, an data technologies solutions business, the release says, and from April 2020 by means of this month, he sent applications for PPP money requesting $13 million.

The SBA was supplying loans as aspect of the federal Coronavirus Support, Relief, and Financial Protection (CARES) Act. Boui allegedly gave the incorrect quantity of personnel and volume of payroll, and lied that most of his personnel dwell inside of the United States, the release says. He “also allegedly submitted falsified documentation in support of his applications for PPP funds,” in accordance to authorities.

“The complaint further alleges that Buoi ultimately received over $2 million in PPP funds,” the release says. “The government has seized approximately $1.98 million from Sosuda’s business bank accounts.”

More than $300 billion was produced readily available for tiny businesses to apply for loans, deemed forgivable, to enable cover bills like work retention throughout the financial crisis brought on by the pandemic, the release notes.

