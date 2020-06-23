FBI says no crime committed after noose found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR garage

The FBI on Tuesday stated the noose identified in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage more than the weekend had been there given that October 2019 and announced that no crime was committed.

In a joint statement, U.S. Lawyer Jay E. Town and FBI Particular Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. stated: “Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

The noose was identified Sunday in Wallace’s team’s stall just before the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace is the only black total-time driver in NASCAR and assisted lead the push to ban the Confederate flag from the organization’s long term occasions.

In a statement, NASCAR stated, “We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba.”

pic.twitter.com/NCYiNBSuFn — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 23, 2020

Prior to the race, which was held Monday after a rain delay, fellow drivers and group members assisted push Wallace’s automobile to the front of the track.

Ahead of the race, Jimmie Johnson explained the gesture. “As everybody knows, this is such a big family in the garage area, and the news really has disturbed us all. We want justice, in a sense, and we want to know who and why,” Johnson stated. “Till all people [questions] are answered, we want to stand with our good friend. We want to stand with Bubba.”