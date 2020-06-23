FBI Releases Its Findings After Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Stall

He additional that the incident has reaffirmed his wish to “be a leader” through a time when “systemic racism is a problem from every aspect of life.”

“I don’t have it as hard as other people, but I still go through it so I can witness it and be a part of it and speak on the matters and educate others. That’s the biggest thing is that we as a sport put our messaging out there is educating people, listening and learning, helping people understand what other people are going through. We are very often too quick to listen and don’t give enough time to hear each other out…Throughout all of this it will solidify where I stand and stand proud,” the 26-12 months-previous promised.

Wallace’s calls for racial equality and acceptance seemingly united the drivers of NASCAR in their desire to make racing far more inclusive and various. On Monday’s race at the Talladega Superspeedway, the NASCAR drivers and their pit crews showed solidarity with Wallace by pushing his No. 43 vehicle down the track to the commencing line.

Additionally, NASCAR announced the ban of Confederate flags at their events two weeks in the past, right after Wallace raised the problem on CNN.