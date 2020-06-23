FAQ: Is a Russia-U.S. prisoner swap possible?

“He hopes for being exchanged for the Russians convicted in the United States in the near future,” Zherebenkov advised the Interfax information company. The deadline to appeal is Thursday.

Whelan, 50, has maintained all through his detention that he was framed.

Russian authorities say no prisoner swaps are planned. The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, explained final week that “what we’re looking for is not an exchange. We’re looking for justice for Paul Whelan.” (Affiliate Link)

Zherebenkov recognized two Russians at this time in U.S. prisons whom the Kremlin would want in a trade for Whelan: Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout.

Who is Konstantin Yaroshenko?

Yaroshenko, a 51-12 months-previous pilot, is serving a 20-12 months prison sentence at the Danbury, Conn., federal prison for conspiracy to carry medicines into the United States. In 2010, Yaroshenko met with two males about transporting huge shipments of cocaine from South America into Liberia and then on to other locations, like the United States, in accordance to court paperwork.

What Yaroshenko did not know was that the two males he was meeting had been confidential sources for a extended-working undercover Drug Enforcement Administration operation. He traveled to the Liberian capital of Monrovia in Could 2010 and met with Chigbo Umeh, a notorious Nigerian drug smuggler, and agreed to organize for the transport of additional than 4 tons of cocaine from Venezuela to Liberia for $four.five million and an extra $one.two million to transport some of the medicines on to Ghana, in accordance to prosecutors.

But the DEA had extended been onto Umeh. Liberian government officials Umeh had bribed to assure neighborhood law enforcement officials looked the other way had been also functioning with the DEA.

Yaroshenko was picked up by Liberian authorities and turned above to DEA officials, who place him on a plane to the United States. His attorneys argued he had been entrapped by the DEA.

“Effectively, we’re talking about a kidnapping of a Russian citizen from a third country,” the Russian Foreign Ministry explained in July 2010, shortly soon after Yaroshenko’s arrest.

Who is Viktor Bout?

The 53-12 months-previous Bout was also arrested by means of a DEA sting, but his situation garnered significantly additional focus than Yaroshenko’s. Bout, a gunrunner, was the inspiration behind Nicholas Cage’s character in the 2005 movie “Lord of War.”

Bout’s exploits earned him the nickname “Merchant of Death” for the conflicts he aided fuel. In Afghanistan, he outfitted opposite sides: the Taliban and ­Ahmad Shah Massoud’s Northern Alliance.

Bout was on the radar of Western intelligence companies for many years but prevented arrest until eventually he was lured out of hiding in 2008. A paid informer of the DEA set up a fictitious deal by means of a identified associate of Bout’s to provide 100 surface-to-air missiles and rocket launchers to the FARC, Colombia’s biggest rebel group.

Bout’s aircrew was supposed to drop the weapons by parachute at designated landing spots in Colombia. The charade convinced Bout he was dealing with senior FARC leaders. When a member of the sting workforce invited him to Thailand, Bout agreed. He was picked up in Bangkok by Thai police but wasn’t extradited to the United States for additional than two many years.

Russia protested the Thai court choice that permitted his extradition, denouncing it as politically motivated.

Bout is serving a 25-12 months prison sentence at the federal prison in Marion, Unwell.

Are other Americans currently being held in Russia?

Trevor Reed, 28, a former Marine, is nearing 1 12 months in detainment and awaits trial. Although going to his Russian girlfriend final summertime, Reed attended a get together for her colleagues on Aug. 15 at which he was encouraged to drink a huge sum of vodka, in accordance to a statement posted by Reed’s relatives on a web site about his situation.

The relatives statement explained Reed has no recollection of what took place following. He and his girlfriend apparently received a trip house with some other individuals from the get together, and when he received nauseated and asked to exit the motor vehicle, he commenced working close to close to a occupied boulevard late at evening, the relatives explained.

The police had been named, and his girlfriend was instructed to come back to choose him up soon after a couple of hrs, in accordance to the statement.

She realized Reed was currently being interviewed by members of Russia’s Federal Protection Services, or FSB, “without an attorney or adequate interpreter while he was still under the influence,” the statement explained.

He was then accused of grabbing a police officer’s arm and resulting in the auto they had been in to swerve, and was charged with “the use of violence dangerous to the life and health against a government official in the performance of their duties,” which carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

The Reed relatives contends the fees are false. Trevor’s father, Joey Reed, was at the Moscow courthouse Monday for the conclusion of Whelan’s trial.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow declined to comment on Reed’s situation.

There is also 52-12 months-previous Michael Calvey, a prominent U.S. investor primarily based in Russia who was detained in February 2019 on suspicion of “fraud carried out by an organized group.” This kind of a crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, in accordance to the Russian criminal code.

His personal equity company, Baring Vostok Capital Partners, says Russian authorities detained him and 3 other personnel as a outcome of a shareholder dispute at a financial institution, Orient Express, in which the company holds a stake. Calvey is at this time underneath home arrest in Moscow.

How very likely is a swap?

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov advised reporters final week that a attainable swap with the United States involving Whelan hasn’t been mentioned.

But final summertime, Ryabkov advised the United States ought to “free Yaroshenko, swap him for an American or Americans who are serving their sentence here,” in accordance to the Interfax information company. He did not exclusively mention Whelan or other Americans in custody.

Speaking soon after the June 15 verdict, Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador, explained he was in no place to talk about prisoner exchanges. Asked if President Trump would personally appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin for Whelan’s release, Sullivan declined to comment. Whelan also has Canadian, Irish and British citizenship.

“I know that others in the Russian government have suggested this idea, but we don’t trade people,” Sullivan additional. “We focus on individual justice.”

Whelan’s brother David explained the relatives “would not oppose” a swap.

“But Paul has explained he is additional [British sitcom character] Mr. Bean than [fictitious British spy] Mr. Bond,” David Whelan wrote in an e mail. “I do not believe that any government would exchange Mr. Bean for ‘The Merchant of Death.’ ”

When was the final U.S.-Russia swap?

The final main prisoner swap in between the United States and Russia was a decade in the past, when the United States transferred 10 Russian deep-cover agents in suburban America — the situation later on inspired FX’s hit display “The Americans” — to Russia in return for 4 alleged double agents.

Michael McFaul, who was a U.S. ambassador to Russia throughout the Obama administration, explained in April that swapping somebody this kind of as Bout for Whelan would place the United States in “a difficult place.”