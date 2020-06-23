Family identifies teenager killed at Juneteenth celebration in Aurora

The 17-12 months-previous boy killed throughout a Juneteenth celebration in Aurora was recognized by his loved ones Monday as Xaviyar Lawrence Sturges.

The teenager was shot to death in Rocky Ridge Park on East Mississippi Avenue on Friday throughout a big informal Juneteenth gathering, stated his uncle, Taeshaud Jackson.

A increasing junior at Smoky Hill Higher College who loved to perform video video games, wrestle and devote time with his loved ones, Xaviyar would consume just about anything at all, Jackson stated. He was wise, outgoing and articulate.

“He had a smile that was just incredible,” Jackson stated. “It would brighten up anyone’s room.”

The shooting occurred throughout a big gathering of youthful individuals, in accordance to police and at least a single video of the shooting that was taken by a bystander and later on posted publicly to social media.

That video demonstrates numerous youthful guys fighting with each and every other in a grassy region as a bigger group of youthful individuals mills all over, with some in the crowd shouting and screaming, some squaring off and some attempting to break up the fighting. At a single level in the video, Xaviyar is viewed standing beside a group that is fighting, viewing.

A couple of moments later on, as two youthful guys square off, gunshots are fired outdoors the frame of the video, resulting in panic. The crowd, such as the man or woman shooting the video, runs away as numerous additional shots are heard.

“From my perception, if you can see in one of the videos, he was never involved in the fights, he was actually observing and recording during the fights,” Jackson stated. “He was always on the outskirts. He was never in the midst of any of the fights between the so-called gang members.”

He stated he believes Xaviyar may well have been bumped by a single of the youthful guys who was fighting, then turned all over in a “defensive stance” and was promptly shot.

“This is a kid not knowing how to operate a firearm,” he stated of the shooter. “He shot and he didn’t hit his enemy, or the person he was engaging in the fight with, he hit Xaviyar.”

Aurora police had not manufactured any arrests in the situation by Monday evening. The division stated in a statement hrs right after the shooting that investigators believed the assault was an “isolated incident between the victim and the suspect(s)” and that there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Police did not react to more requests for comment Sunday or Monday. The police division did not reply concerns about no matter whether Xaviyar was concerned in the fighting or was a bystander in the crowd when he was shot.

Jackson stated Xaviyar was not a gang member.

“He didn’t belong to anything or any particular group,” he stated. “But sometimes you are guilty by association. You might know someone who knows someone who is engaged in negativity, like gangs or the wrong crowd.”

Xaviyar “had a few run-ins at school,” was bullied and had a bad attendance record, Jackson stated. But the teenager also worked two jobs and strove to be prosperous, his uncle stated.

He hopes police discover and arrest the killer.

“He took away a great person,” Jackson stated, “and an intricate part of this family.”