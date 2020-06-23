facebook: Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook ad boycott – Latest News

The outside gear organization Patagonia is the latest organization to announce an marketing boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app for the month of July – or longer – saying the social media giant has “failed to take steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform.”

Patagonia joins The North Encounter and the outside gear organization REI, which have announced comparable boycotts in current days. It is not clear how considerably the boycotts will influence Facebook’s marketing income, which was virtually $70 billion in 2019, generating up virtually all of its complete income for the yr.

In accordance to Facebook’s ad library, Patagonia invested virtually $one million on advertisements about social concerns or politics involving May possibly 2018 and June 2020. The advertisements acquired the “social issues” moniker simply because they had been about environmental concerns.

A representative for Facebook did not right away react to a message for comment on Monday.



Final week, civil rights groups named on substantial advertisers to cease Facebook ad campaigns for the duration of July, saying the social network is not undertaking sufficient to curtail racist and violent content material on its platform.

The groups in the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, launched Wednesday, contain Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Shade Of Transform, Totally free Press and Typical Sense.

The groups say Facebook amplifies white supremacists, lets posts that incite violence and consist of political propaganda and misinformation, and does not cease “bad actors using the platform to do harm.”

The major tech businesses have struggled in excess of how to deal with the floods of posts and movies that end users place on their platforms just about every day. Facebook has been below fire for choosing to depart up posts by President Donald Trump that recommended police-brutality protesters in Minneapolis could be shot.