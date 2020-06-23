Facebook bans sale of historical artefacts in anti-looting crackdown

Facebook will ban the sale of historical artefacts in an try to stop priceless objects looted or stolen from getting offered on the web.

The social media giant stated that an outright ban on the sale of artefacts on its web site was the only way to make certain that statues, relics and other historical treasures that had been taken from war zones like Syria and Iraq in latest many years are not able to be obtained both intentionally or unintentionally.

“Historical artefacts hold important individual and cultural worth for communities across the globe, but their sale generally benefits in damaging behaviour,” Greg Mandel, public policy manager at Facebook, stated in a statement to .

“That is why we’ve prolonged had guidelines avoiding the sale of stolen artefacts. To hold these artefacts and our consumers risk-free, we’ve been functioning to increase our guidelines, and commencing nowadays, we now prohibit the exchange, sale or invest in of all historical artefacts on Facebook and Instagram.”

The modify in policy follows important stress from groups like the Antiquities Trafficking and Heritage Anthropology Exploration Venture (ATHAR), highlighted by in May possibly 2019.

Dr Amr Al-Azm, its co-founder along with his colleague Katie Paul, invested many years trawling social media posts promoting antiquities for sale from war zones this kind of as Yemen, Libya, Iraq and Syria.

The posts incorporated every little thing from gold and silver coins to massive mosaics, several of them looted from museums and historical web sites by militant groups like the so-referred to as Islamic State, which captured swathes of Iraq and Syria involving 2014 and 2019, when its final stronghold in Syria was retaken.

‘Unprecedented level’

Even though the theft and trafficking of historical artefacts has a prolonged background in the Middle East – and elsewhere in the globe, like Africa and south-east Asia – it was IS that took looting to an “unprecedented level” for the duration of its bloody reign of terror in northern Iraq and Syria.

Speaking to final yr, Al-Azm stated a broad array of individuals offered artefacts, from expert looters to desperate individuals making an attempt to make ends meet, but he stated that social media had been crucial to fuelling the trade.

“They’ve allowed this problem to become so big now it’s a game-changer when they could’ve done something about it when it first started,” he stated.

Commenting on the policy modify on June 23, Al-Azm stated that it was constructive that the company recognised that unlawful and damaging routines have been occurring on the platform, but questioned no matter if they have been significant about stamping out unlawful income of artefacts.

Facebook will depend on consumers reporting the income, rather than immediately moderating posts, he stated.

“Currently the sale of guns and endangered wildlife species are banned by the community standards and are subject to reporting, yet there is still a thriving trade in them on Facebook groups and pages,” he advised .

He additional that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to an enhance in the sale of looted artefacts due to the financial downturn, occupation losses and a preoccupation with the crisis by international police forces. That, he stated, only emphasises the require for an energetic rather than passive enforcement tactic.

“Facebook is the largest social media company in the world and it needs to invest in teams of experts to identify and remove networks rather than playing whack-a-mole with individual posts and accounts,” he stated. “Otherwise nothing will change.”