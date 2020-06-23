Facebook bans ‘loot-to-order’ antiquities trade

Picture copyright

Unknown (Affiliate Link)

Facebook has banned customers trading in historical artefacts on the website.

It follows a campaign by academic researchers and an investigation by Information, exposing how goods looted from Iraq and Syria had been offered on Facebook.

One particular professional welcomed the move but stated for something to adjust, Facebook really should invest in “teams of experts to identify and remove networks rather than playing whack-a-mole with individual posts”.

Facebook says all trade in ancient artefacts is banned on its platforms.

The modifications are incorporated in a new set of Facebook Neighborhood Specifications published on Tuesday.

They ban articles that “encourages or attempts to buy, sell or trade historical artefacts” or “attempts to solicit historical artefacts”.

Things offered in this way can include things like ancient scrolls, manuscripts, mummified physique components and ancient coins.

Picture copyright

Facebook Picture caption



The was proven personal Facebook groups supplying antiquities for sale in Syria and Iraq





Facebook public policy manager Greg Mandel explained: “Historical artefacts hold considerable personalized and cultural worth for communities across the globe, but their sale generally outcomes in unsafe behaviour.

“That is why we have extended had principles stopping the sale of stolen artefacts.

“To keep these artefacts and our users safe, we’ve been working to expand our rules, and starting today we now prohibit the exchange, sale or purchase of all historical artefacts on Facebook and Instagram.”

Prof Amr al-Azm, from Shawnee State University in Ohio, hailed the move as an essential shift in Facebook’s place but stated he feared the new specifications would show worthless with no ample efforts to enforce them.

The social media giant is establishing automated techniques based mostly on pictures and important phrases to recognize articles which violates the new policy but Prof Al-Azm informed the : “Relying on user reports and Artificial Intelligence is simply not enough.”

Picture caption



Prof Amr al-Azm says it is not ample for Facebook just to ban trading networks – they will need to be recognized and eliminated





A Information investigation in 2019 located proof that Roman mosaics nonetheless in the ground in Syria had been becoming presented for sale on Facebook.

‘Loot-to-order’ antiquities offered on Facebook

Conserving Syria’s heritage with an invisible answer

We noticed groups exchange concepts on how to dig up web-sites and proof of “loot-to-order” requests. In one particular situation, administrators asked for Islamic-era manuscripts to be manufactured offered for invest in in Turkey.

Following our investigation, Facebook stated it had eliminated 49 groups – but researchers carry on to unearth proof that trade is nonetheless ongoing.

“Illicit antiquities trade on Facebook appears to have the greatest reach in the Middle East and North Africa where we are currently monitoring over 120 Facebook groups developed solely for looting and trafficking activity,” stated Prof Amr Al-Azm

“The largest group we identified had roughly 150,000 members this time last year – now it has more than 437,000. ”

Component of the latest enhance might be attributable to the results of the financial crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

But this was not just a situation of the impoverished promoting antiquities to make a handful of bucks, stated Prof al-Azm.

“This is also a black industry that money criminal organisations, warlords, and radical extremists, and it truly is occurring on the exact same website in the exact same digital area that you welcome into your property and [use to] share photographs of your young children.”

Prof al-Azm is important of Facebook’s policy of deleting posts that violate its neighborhood specifications.

Rather, he stated, it really should retain a digital archive of pictures, which may well not exist anyplace else.

“This evidence is vital for ensuring the repatriation of these objects if they appear on the market,” he argued.

Commonly, articles that violates Facebook specifications is completely deleted inside 90 days but information can be retained if requested by law enforcement, the understands.

.