Home Entertainment Fabolous & Wife Emily B Are EXPECTING A Daughter!!

Fabolous & Wife Emily B Are EXPECTING A Daughter!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Rapper Fabolous and Really like &amp Hip Hop star Emily B are expecting an additional little one collectively, a daughter, MTO Information has discovered.

Fab and Emily’s romance has been in a actually great location for the previous 12 months. 

(Affiliate Link)

But just before that, their romance was in turmoil. Fabolous was often caught cheating on Emily. And at a single stage, Emily named the police on her rapper bae, claiming that he beat her so poor, that he allegedly “knocked out her teeth.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©