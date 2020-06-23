Fabolous and Emily B Face Backlash Over Tumultuous Relationship After Pregnancy Announcement

Instagram

Folks criticize the ‘Can’t Allow You Go’ rapper above his background of domestic abuse, even though some others query his girlfriend’s choice to stick by his side soon after he dropped the little one information.

–

Not all very good information will be effectively acquired by some others. Fabolous not too long ago announced that he is going to be a father once again, but as an alternative of congratulating him and his girlfriend Emily B a.k.a. Emily Bustamante, some men and women have been blasting the couple above their tumultuous romantic relationship.

These critics brought up the “Can’t Deny It” hitmaker’s background of domestic abuse on his little one mama, Emily. “He’s a ‘girl dad’ but hits women…what’s not clicking?!?” one particular man or woman wrote underneath The Shade Room’s publish of his announcement.

“The only reason Fabolous the raccoon married Emily B was to shut her up & keep her from testifying against him. Dassit,” a different commented. “Ratatouille isn’t a #GirlDad. He’s a controlling, manipulative abuser.”

A third consumer mocked Emily that soon after all that she’s gone by way of with the Brooklyn artist, there is “still no ring.” A different man or woman questioned her choice to stick by his side as claiming, “Fabolous definitely put juju on Emily B, because she has to be under a spell.”

Fabolous broke the information that he and Emily are expecting a little one woman on Father’s Day. Along with a image of a sonogram, he wrote in the caption of the Sunday, June 21 publish, “Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! #GirlDad.” He also wrote, “Happy Father’s Day 2020” and “Girl Dad” on the picture.

&#13<br />

The little one will be the third for Fabolous and Emily, who have been dating on and off for virtually 20 many years. Their oldest son was born in 2008 and their 2nd son was born in 2015. In October 2018, he was indicted for domestic violence soon after he was caught on a surveillance camera punching and knocking out Emily’s front teeth in March of the similar yr.

Later on in July 2019, the shoe designer hinted at the finish of their romantic relationship soon after he was spotted on a lunch date with a different lady. Just a couple of months later on, on the other hand, sparked reconciliation rumors soon after he gushed above Emily’s images on Instagram.