LONDON — The principal of Eton University, one particular of Britain’s most storied boys’ colleges, which dates its founding to the 15th century, explained on Tuesday that he was “appalled by the racism” that one particular of the school’s very first black college students seasoned in the 1960s.

That response was far various from the one particular the pupil, Dillibe Onyeama, had at first acquired soon after a guide he wrote detailing the racist therapy he endured at the college was published in 1972.

In an interview with the BBC published on Tuesday, Mr. Onyeama explained that quickly soon after the guide came out, he was informed that he would no longer be permitted to pay a visit to Eton.

“As far as the school saw it, I was indicting them as a racist institution,” he advised the broadcaster.