E!’s Justin Sylvester Weighs in on Matt James’ Bachelor Casting & Vanderpump Rules Firings

Consider Vanderpump Rules, Sylvester additional. Two weeks in the past, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute had been fired from the Bravo display following former cast member Faith Stowers‘ claims that the two called the police on her. (Stassi and Kristen have because apologized.)

Alternatively of firing Stassi and Kristen, Sylvester advised the display instantly resume filming to document the fallout: “Why not choose the cameras up suitable now? Why not movie them dropping their wine lines? Why not movie them dropping their good friends? Why not movie them dropping their households? Why not movie them coming in and going to sensitivity teaching? Why not movie them speaking to Don Lemon about why, you know, this is incorrect?”

“To say, ‘You know what, I was wrong and I was a racist,’…it will teach people who think these women should’ve not been fired…(a) we gotta be better, (b) we gotta watch ourselves,” Sylvester explained. “Like, we have to be better as a community and as a society.”

He continued, “Watching these people get fired—yeah, it’s quick and whatever, but my mother never whipped me behind closed doors. She would bust my ass in front of a class. And everybody would be like, ‘Oh, I don’t want that to ever happen to me.’ It was a teachable moment for everybody and I just feel like we’re missing that.”