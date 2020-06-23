E!’s CFDA Awards Special Sneak Peek: See How the Council Is Fighting for Diversity in Fashion

The CFDA is also creating a diversity and inclusion teaching program and donating to groups this kind of as the NAACP and Campaign Zero, Zanna explains.

The clip continues, with Carly—who joined the CFDA Board just final year—telling Zanna and Brad that she was glad to see the Council “really take action immediately.”

“There’s been a lot of statements made from a lot of companies, a lot of brands, a lot of organizations and it’s important to stand with the Black community at this time,” Carly says. “But even more so, it’s really about taking action, taking steps.”

She adds, “So I think what they’ve started to do in terms of creating an employment program specifically aimed at sourcing Black talent and placing Black talent through all sectors of the industry, I think is just really crucial.”

