Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Her Brunette Hair Goodbye With Major Transformation

New hair, who dis?

Emily Ratajkowski has officially stated goodbye to her renowned brunette colour. On Tuesday, the 29-12 months-previous supermodel and actress showed off her dramatic new ‘do with her 26.six million Instagram followers.

“BLONDE,” she just captioned her quick video clip, in which she uncovered her big hair transformation. “I did it,” she additional on Instagram Stories.

That is correct, Emily has entered Cancer season as a blonde bombshell. From her Instagram publish, she mentioned that she dyed her hair with Kerastase goods (which she also disclosed was a paid partnership).

“Our muse @emrata went blonde and we can’t get enough of it,” the attractiveness brand shared on its Instagram account. “Thank you, Emily, for the trust! Co-creating this transformation with you was fun, we are here to care for your blonde.”

In latest months, Emily has place her attractiveness and fashion routine on show throughout quarantine amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. “Gave myself a haircut and went for a drive,” she shared in late April, with a selfie of her fresh minimize.