Emily Ratajkowski Is Blonde Now

Emily Ratajkowski is 1 of the most recognizable brunettes on Instagram — or at least she was up until eventually yesterday. Currently, the model, actor, and designer exposed that she’s now a blonde — and, of program, she seems to be incredible.
Although it can be not the initial time Emrata has gone blonde (keep in mind this seem under from 2017?), it can be surely her lightest hair colour still.
She posted this video so you can see her blonde hair in all its glory.
Emily also documented the total procedure on her Instagram story, the place she shared footage from the salon.
Apparently, she invested seven.five hrs going blonde: “I got in the chair around 9:00 a.m. and I left around 4:30 p.m. We were getting it right though, too,” she advised ELLE.
“I did it!!,” she posted afterward on her Instagram story, sharing a bunch of images of her new blonde seem.
“We did the first stage of it. Then we did a second. The colorist did a mask,” she explained to ELLE. “Then we went in to fix the roots. I didn’t want streaky or stripey blonde. If I’m going to go blonde, I want to go blonde.”
Her new blonde hair will take inspiration from Pamela Anderson and Sharon Tate: “I looked at a ton of pictures,” she mentioned. “I was kind of very nervous yesterday to be honest with you, but now I feel really good about it.”
In accordance to Emrata, she’s surely getting additional enjoyable.
“It’s really a wonderful way to feel in control of your body and your look and have fun with your existence. I think transformations and having fun with your look is a joyous thing that more women should partake in.”
That new joy is plainly shining via.
