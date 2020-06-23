Elizabeth Hurley Breaks Silence on Ex Steve Bing’s Death

Elizabeth Hurley is speaking out following the death of her ex, Steve Bing.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to Bing, just hrs immediately after information of his death emerged. E! Information confirmed on Monday that the producer had passed away at the age of 55.

In accordance to a statement from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Workplace, authorities responded to a death positioned in Century City, Calif. on Monday, June 22. “The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson stated, incorporating that it occurred at all over one p.m. PST. While authorities have not confirmed the individual’s identity, shops Deadline and TMZ have cited law enforcement sources that state Bing died immediately after jumping off a Century City making.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” Hurley wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, along with pictures with Bing. ‘It is a horrible finish. Our time with each other was really satisfied and I am posting these pics since despite the fact that we went by some hard instances, it can be the excellent, superb recollections of a sweet, type guy that matter.”