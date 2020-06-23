Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing’s Death

Instagram/WENN/Avalon

Liz Hurley remembers her late ex as a ‘sweet, sort man’ although Damian thanks his on the net followers for their help through the ‘very unusual and complicated time.’

Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her Hollywood producer ex Steve Bing immediately after his death at the age of 55.

In accordance to the Los Angeles Instances, Bing fell to his death from a higher-rise developing in L.A. on Monday, June 22, 2020, with L.A. police and the L.A. County coroner confirming a guy in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene in the Culver City spot.

The day immediately after his death Hurley, who has an 18-12 months-outdated son Damian with the late producer, posted a image of herself with her ex on Instagram, creating that he was a “sweet, kind man” and “our time together was very happy.”

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” her tribute reads. “It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.”

She also exposed that more than the previous 12 months they had “become close again” and final spoke on Damian’s 18th birthday in April.

In his very own submit, Damian thanked his Instagram followers for messages of help immediately after the death of his dad.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news,” he wrote. “I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

As a film producer, Bing was regarded for co-creating the 2003 movie “Kangaroo Jack“, financing 2004’s “The Polar Express“, and creating the 2000 remake of “Get Carter” starring Sylvester Stallone, but hit the headlines in 2001 when Hurley announced she was pregnant with his kid.

He at first doubted if he was the father, but his paternity was confirmed immediately after DNA check final results have been exposed in a higher profile situation at London’s Higher Court in 2002.

Bing’s passing also drew a tribute from former U.S. President Bill Clinton, who tweeted, “I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.”