Eli Manning wins football writers’ Good Guy Award

Eli Manning has won the Professional Football Writers of America’s Good Guy Award for his cooperation with the media.

Manning, who retired soon after the 2019 season, has been lauded for many years for his dealings with regional and nationwide media. He’s the 2nd member of the New York Giants to win the award, joining Tiki Barber (2006).

“Eli Manning exemplified professionalism with the media since his rookie season in 2004, and he did so in the league’s largest market,” stated PFWA president and Newsday NFL columnist Bob Glauber, who covered Manning for the duration of his complete job. “Eli typically spoke of the instance set by his father, and currently being close to Archie Manning was definitely a good way to discover about currently being close to the media.

“Even so, playing in New York has unique pressures that Eli dealt with consistently and fairly. Media sessions at his locker would often start with as many as 50 reporters, photographers and camera operators, but he answered every last question — even when only one reporter was left. A pro’s pro.”

Manning was the Giants’ commencing quarterback for practically just about every game in his very first 15 many years in the league. He was replaced by very first-round draft select Daniel Jones soon after the very first two video games of 2019. Jones began the following 10 video games, but soon after an ankle damage, Manning returned as the starter for two a lot more contests, which include a household victory towards Miami in Week 15 in which he threw for two touchdowns just before currently being lifted to a standing ovation.

Manning retired in January possessing won a pair of Super Bowls in excess of New England, earning Super Bowl MVP trophies. He threw for in excess of 57,000 yards and 366 touchdowns in his job.

The Good Guy Award is offered to an NFL player for his characteristics and expert fashion in assisting professional football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented yearly by the PFWA because 2005, with Philadelphia’s Chris Lengthy winning the prior two many years.

Other nominees for the Good Guy Award had been not long ago retired Buffalo Expenses linebacker Lorenzo Alexander New England Patriots All-Professional cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the AP’s Defensive Player of the Yr in 2019 former Los Angeles Chargers, now Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers Denver Broncos security Justin Simmons and not long ago retired San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley.