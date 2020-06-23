Earthquake Shakes Mexico, Killing at Least Four

MEXICO CITY — A sturdy earthquake shook southern Mexico Tuesday morning, killing at least 4 persons, triggering buildings hundreds of miles away to sway and prompting residents to flee properties and workplaces to seek out security on the streets.

The earthquake’s magnitude was seven.five, in accordance to Mexico’s nationwide seismological services, and was centered in the Pacific Ocean, about 14 miles off the coast, south of Crucecita, a seashore town in the southern state of Oaxaca that is common with vacationers.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the magnitude at seven.four, even though is not uncommon for preliminary measurements to differ.

By early afternoon on Tuesday, officials mentioned, there had been 147 aftershocks to the greater quake, and officials warned that far more have been anticipated.