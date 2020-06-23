E.U.-China Talks, Sweden, Working From Home: Your Tuesday Briefing

The meeting, postponed from March, was a initially for new European leaders. The talks have been meant to break the impasse on troubles from state subsidies and technological innovation transfer to climate transform and equal possibilities for European firms.

But agreement has been much more hard as China has tightened handle more than its domestic economic system and turned much more combative in relations with Western powers, our diplomatic correspondent in Brussels writes.

Context: The European Union is China’s biggest trading companion, and China is the 2nd-biggest for the bloc. China promised final yr to generate a much more “level playing field” with Europe but “implementation has been lagging,” 1 senior European official mentioned.

Also: European leaders mentioned they had registered their considerations about China’s crackdown towards the Uighurs and its proposed protection law in Hong Kong. But between the bloc’s members, only Sweden has proposed European sanctions on China if it proceeds with the protection law.