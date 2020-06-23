E.U.-China Talks, Sweden, Working From Home: Your Tuesday Briefing

(Want to get this briefing by electronic mail? Here’s the signal-up.)
The meeting, postponed from March, was a initially for new European leaders. The talks have been meant to break the impasse on troubles from state subsidies and technological innovation transfer to climate transform and equal possibilities for European firms.
But agreement has been much more hard as China has tightened handle more than its domestic economic system and turned much more combative in relations with Western powers, our diplomatic correspondent in Brussels writes.
Context: The European Union is China’s biggest trading companion, and China is the 2nd-biggest for the bloc. China promised final yr to generate a much more “level playing field” with Europe but “implementation has been lagging,” 1 senior European official mentioned.
Also: European leaders mentioned they had registered their considerations about China’s crackdown towards the Uighurs and its proposed protection law in Hong Kong. But between the bloc’s members, only Sweden has proposed European sanctions on China if it proceeds with the protection law.
Sweden gets a pariah in Scandinavia
Norway, Denmark and Finland have all closed their borders to Swedes this summer time, fearing guests would deliver new coronavirus infections with them — a break in Scandinavia’s typical sense of mutual identity.
When people nations went into rigid lockdowns, Sweden famously refused. It now has approximately twice as several infections and 5 instances as several deaths as the other 3 nations mixed, in accordance to figures compiled by The Instances.
Swedish officials are not amused by the country’s new pariah standing, saying they have been stigmatized by an worldwide campaign to show them incorrect. A 2nd wave in the fall, the Swedish officials warn, may possibly discover their neighbors much more vulnerable.
What it signifies: Prolonged viewed as the holders of the ideal passports in the planet for worldwide travel, Swedes can not move as quickly now in the European Union. Only France, Italy, Spain and Croatia are welcoming them with out restrictions. But the habits of Sweden’s closest neighbors has been most unpleasant, the country’s foreign minister mentioned. “That will take to heal, it was too harsh,” she mentioned.
In other information:
New coronavirus instances in the U.S. accounted for 20 % of all new infections throughout the world on Sunday, even as the country’s population tends to make up four.three % of the world’s.
A prime well being official in South Korea, Jeong Eun-kyeong, mentioned that the nation had been battling a “second wave” because early Could. South Korea has reported new instances in the double digits in latest weeks, right after recording as several as 800 instances a day many months in the past.
Germany’s biggest pork processing plant has recorded much more than one,300 instances between its staff.
Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu opera property reopened on Monday and carried out its initially concert to two,292 plants.
President Trump signed a proclamation suspending several classes of foreign perform visas till the finish of the yr, citing the large unemployment price that Americans are dealing with amid the pandemic.
New York City entered a a lot bigger reopening phase on Monday — 1 that enables staff members to return to offices, outside dining and some in-retail outlet buying, and also enables hair salons, barbershops and genuine estate companies to restart their perform.
As India’s well being care method buckles throughout the coronavirus crisis, the story of a pregnant female who died right after eight hospitals denied her care although she was in labor is more and more frequent.
Right here are the most up-to-date updates and maps of the outbreak.
What will white awareness of racism include up to?
The sustained outcry more than George Floyd’s death has compelled several white Americans to acknowledge the anti-black racism that is prevalent in the U.S. — and even examine their personal culpability for it. Some have attended racial justice demonstrations and bought books about racial inequality. Other individuals are covering up their tattoos of Confederate flags and swastikas.
Anti-racism activists say the considerations are not just symbols or slurs but whole programs governing how Americans reside. Some of the exact same communities in which white liberals have protested have also viewed resistance to efforts to integrate public colleges and neighborhoods. When some take into account the questioning of white supremacy profound, other folks believe it is unconscionably late.
Analysis: There is tiny interpersonal make contact with amongst white and black Americans. A single in 5 white respondents to a poll from the Public Religion Analysis Institute final yr mentioned that they seldom or never ever had an interaction with somebody of a various race.
Quote of note: “What sort of nation is this, that can be cozy with a police officer kneeling on someone’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds?” a professor of African-American scientific studies mentioned. “And when you start asking that question, then all of the kinds of narratives and shibboleths begin to quake.”
Go through the most up-to-date updates on the U.S. protests.
If you have five minutes, this is well worth it
Thailand: the ‘Great Power nation of fruit’
Southeast Asia’s fruits are like no other. There is a fruit that emits a sticky sap when peeled and one more that stains fingernails mauve for people craving its succulent flesh. And there is the rambutan, which signifies “hairy thing” in Malay. Over, jackfruit at a market place in Bangkok.
Our Bangkok correspondent looked at some of Thailand’s favorites: lychees, mangos, mangosteens, durians and dragon fruits, between other folks. Fruit producers are predicting an raise in overseas shipments this yr, regardless of the coronavirus.
Here’s what else is occurring
Serbian elections: President Aleksandar Vucic’s nationalist get together won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections on Sunday, bolstering his handle of the state regardless of boycotts from the opposition. The outcome could drive peace talks with Kosovo.
U.S. election campaign: Former Vice President Joe Biden is narrowing the checklist of candidates to be his operating mate in the presidential election. Right here are the 12 gals currently being viewed as.
U.S.-China stress: The Trump administration designated 4 much more Chinese information companies as foreign missions — China Central Tv, China Information Support, People’s Every day and Worldwide Instances. The new round of restrictions is very likely to lead to some type of retaliation from China.
Syrian health practitioner arrested: Alaa Mousa has been arrested in Germany on accusations that he tortured a detainee in his house nation, in which he worked in a secret military prison in 2011. He is the third former Syrian official who entered Germany as a refugee to be arrested on expenses of crimes towards humanity.
What we’re studying: This Los Angeles Instances attribute about the California roots of the Black Lives Matter motion and its founders. It is a valuable seem at in which the worldwide motion came from.
And now for the Back Story on …
Succeeding at doing work from house
Getting productive in an workplace career is tougher when your workplace is your house. But 3 months into the perform-from-house era, some ideal practices are emerging. Our Smarter Residing workforce came up with these recommendations.
Shift your thoughts-set. Far more than ever you will be measured on output, not on how several hrs you sat at your desk. Generating chunks of to flip off notifications and target deeply on your personal tasks, known as “-boxing,” can lift the good quality of your perform.
Talk up swiftly if one thing is not doing work. It is tougher now for managers to see that you are spinning your wheels and are not creating progress. Allow them know if you are going through difficulties.
Eliminate distractions. With out the boss periodically peeking more than your shoulder, it is uncomplicated to consider a rapid break, and then understand an hour later on you are nonetheless on that unending Twitter or Instagram scroll. Consider social media off your perform machine. Depart your mobile phone in one more space.
Really don’t overlook profession advancement. Preserve considering and speaking about the parts you want to increase, the elements of the organization you want to discover and how you may possibly get there.
Overcommunicate. If you are a manager, give added context. Describe the “whys” of choices and their achievable results to change the facts picked up organically in the workplace.
