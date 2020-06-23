Drone Delivery Canada and DSV team up to deliver healthcare packages

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) and Air Canada have teamed up with DSV Canada to aid deliver healthcare cargo.
DSV’s warehouse in Milton, Ontario is going to be the delivery hub for the packages, which will be delivered to the company’s community buyers.
DDC says it will deploy its not too long ago announced sparrow model for the deliveries.
The drone route is about three.five km, with far more routes coming through Q3 2020. All drones will travel at lower altitudes.
The announcement is component of a 3-month business agreement, which will paid by DSV upfront.
All operations are set to be performed in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Rules and Transport Canada flight authorizations.
“We are currently flying hundreds of successful flights per month at DSV for their first route. DSV is a global leader in the logistics space and a perfect fit as a scalable customer for us,” explained Michael Zahra, president and CEO of DDC, in a latest press release.
Picture Credit score: DroneDeliveryCanada
Supply: Drone Delivery Canada