Drea de Matteo Gets Real About Her Initial Reaction to ‘The Sopranos’ Ending

HBO

Actress Drea de Matteo imagined there was an concern with her Television reception whilst viewing the last moments of her hit drama “The Sopranos”.

The substantially-talked about conclusion to the hit series aired in 2007 and featured James Gandolfini‘s mob boss character Tony Soprano about to delight in a meal in a diner with his loved ones.

But as his daughter, portrayed by Jamie-Lynn Sigler, enters the restaurant and sits down the display reduce to black, leaving a lot of followers to debate what took place following.

De Matteo, who played Adrianna La Cerva on the demonstrate from 1999 to 2006, admits she was so baffled by creator and author David Chase’s ending she imagined she was getting Television concerns.

“I remember that night vividly,” the actress tells Television Insider. “I had a Sopranos party at the house… and we’re watching what happens in the end. And I was like, ‘Wait a second. What just f**king happened?’ I thought my TV glitched out because we were watching it on a big, giant, old television.”

She adds, “Then I called my girlfriend, who was still working on the show. She goes, ‘No, Drea. That’s the ending’. And I’m standing there and I look at everybody and they’re all cursing.”

De Matteo has given that had time to reflect on what Chase was striving to say.

“I think the point is that you just fell for what happened,” she continued. “Or I don’t know, maybe everything the show has been saying for six seasons just goes to black and it’s all meaningless. The show was meaningless. Tony Soprano’s life was meaningless.”

Chase himself appeared to reveal that Tony essentially dies at the finish of the series in a latest discussion with Rolling Stone author Alan Sepinwall.

“I think I had that death scene around two years before the end…,” he mentioned, prompting the author to note Chase had referred to as it a “death scene”.

Followers of the series can revisits their favourite characters as youthful males the prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark”, debuts in 2021. Galdolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, plays the youthful Tony Soprano in the movie.