‘Down-to-earth’ dad paralysed for life after freak paddling pool accident

A “down-to-earth” dad concerned in a freak paddling pool accident has been left paralysed from the neck down for the rest of his life.

Simon Cooper misplaced his footing on moist grass although paying with his family members in his sister-in-law’s backyard on Might 29, in accordance to Wales On the web.

The 41-12 months-previous misplaced consciousness in advance of getting pulled out and rushed to hospital.

It was then physicians identified he had broken his neck and severed his spinal cord.

Now Simon’s devastated family members are coming to terms with the truth the British Army veteran – he served for 20 many years – will be paralysed for the rest of his life.

"He's such an active guy and he's done a lot in the military, serving in Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia," explained his brother Mile Cooper, 43, who lives in Wales.







“He is also invested most of his life as an lively physique builder wherever he competed in strongman competitions.

“So for a thing like this to take place – a freak accident – it truly is challenging to consider.”

Dad-of-two Simon was taken to Southampton Standard Hospital wherever he was observed to have broken his C4 vertebrae close to the base of his neck. He had also fractured his skull.

He was positioned on a ventilator to enable him breathe and at one particular level necessary a life assistance machine.

“That 1st weekend was horrible for all the family members,” recalled Mike.

“When we observed out he was place on life assistance we all just broke down. We did not know if he was going to survive.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only Simon’s wife Leanne Cooper and his two youngsters, aged 16 and 18, have been capable to go to.

“We have been capable to do Zoom and Facetime with him, which is a thing,” extra huge brother Mike, also a dad-of-two who has served in the Navy for several many years.

“Thankfully we have been informed that there is no brain harm, but he is nonetheless only capable to groan and mumble as he has a tube down his throat.

“He’s able to move his head and shoulders – and give us a smile.”

The family members, who have a robust military background, say they are established to seem at the positives from this terrible accident.

“We are a military-orientated family and we like challenges, so we’re well up for it,” extra Mike, who explained Simon had reached the rank of warrant officer degree one particular and was two many years away from retirement.

Simon, who lives in Wiltshire, but was in Hampshire at the of the accident, can now breathe independently for quick intervals off the ventilator. But it is imagined he will never ever have motion in the best or reduced half of his physique yet again.

He will now need to have considerable adaptations to his household after he is discharged from hospital.







A GoFundMe campaign set up by Mike 5 days in the past has previously raised just shy of £15,000.

“It’s unbelievable how quickly this has been raised. No-one has even started on organising fundraising events yet,” explained Mike.

“He has so several buddies in the military from across the nation.

“He has this huge physique builder seem to him and all these tattoos, but he is the kindest, loveliest man – and the most down-to-earth guy you will ever meet.”

It is hoped Simon will be transferred to a military recovery unit in Leicester as he continues to make enhancements.

