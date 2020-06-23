Doomsday cult leader in Colorado gets 64 years in deaths of 2 girls

TELLURIDE — A female who viewed as herself the spiritual leader of a doomsday cult in Colorado has been sentenced to 64 years in prison for her position in the deaths of two little ones who had been banished to a automobile without having foods or water since the girls had been believed to have been impure.

Madani Ceus was sentenced Friday on two counts of felony kid abuse resulting in death, the Grand Junction Day-to-day Sentinel reported. Sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, eight, had been observed dead within a car parked on a farm in the town of Norwood in the summer season of 2017.

Investigators say they think Ceus, of Haiti, declared that the two girls had been possessed by unclean spirits through a previous daily life and ordered them stored in the automobile as the group waited for the apocalypse ahead of the 2017 solar eclipse.

The girls probable died of starvation, heat and dehydration, but since the bodies had been in a partly mummified situation, pathologists could not figure out the actual bring about of death.

“This cult found their way to our county and committed horrific abuse to these little girls who died as a result of the inhumanity of Ms. Ceus and her associates,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters mentioned following the sentencing.

The children’s mom, Nashika Bramble, was convicted of initially-degree murder and sentenced in September to daily life in prison without having parole.

Ceus’s husband, Ashford Archer, was convicted of two counts of fatal kid abuse and one particular count of becoming an accessory to a crime and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Frederick “Alec” Blair, who owned the farm the place the little ones died, struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the accessory charge. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A fifth member who was charged, Ika Eden of Jamaica, was observed mentally incompetent to stand trial and is becoming taken care of at the state psychological hospital in Pueblo.

Norwood is a town of about 500 men and women 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of the Telluride ski resort.