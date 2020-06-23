Dizzee Rascal Shuts Down Piers Morgan for Branding Him ‘Aggressive’ as He Refuses to Discuss BLM

Instagram

The British rapper refuses to be identified as ‘aggressive’ soon after vehemently dodging inquiries about Black Lives Matter through an physical appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Dizzee Rascal refused to be goaded into speaking on the Black Lives Matter motion by British journalist Piers Morgan through a U.K. Television interview on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The “Bonkers” star appeared on the breakfast Television display, Excellent Morning Britain“, to discuss the introduction of “drive-in raves” to exchange reside concert spaces through the coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, when Piers asked Dizzee, authentic identify Dylan Kwabena Mills, to describe why people who feel All Lives Matter are missing the level in the debate on equality, the grime star declined to do so.

“It’s really nice and sunny out today, and I can’t really be bothered to go into all of this morning,” Dizzee explained. “I’ve brought my afro out, I’m looking a bit natural and that, so maybe that’s why you’re asking the question, but not today.”

Piers insisted, “Dizzee, come on, that’s not why I’m asking you the question. You’re a high-profile black man in this country and it’s a huge issue, and has been for the past four weeks.”

The “Dance Wiv Me” hitmaker continued to dismiss the subject, nevertheless, saying, “You know what, I watch you on telly and you never let no one speak, I’m not the one, you’re not going to do this to me mate.”

The former “America’s Received Talent” judge explained that this was an “aggressive answer to a simple question,” which Dizzee did not get kindly to, firing, “This is what happens, I become the aggressive black man!”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=vhIxiPsrvnI



“I told you! I just wanted to be nice, and look how he’s behaving!”