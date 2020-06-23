Didi Chuxing: Apple-backed firm aims for one million robotaxis

Picture copyright

Didi Chuxing Picture caption



A Didi self-driving vehicle in action





Chinese trip-hailing firm Didi Chuxing says it programs to operate a lot more than a million self-driving autos by 2030.

The robotaxis are to be deployed in locations in which trip-hailing drivers are much less obtainable, in accordance to Meng Xing, Didi’s chief working officer.

Mr Meng was speaking at an on-line conference hosted by the Hong Kong-primarily based South China Morning Submit newspaper.

1 analyst advised it was a really ambitious aim.

“I’ll be surprised if we see a million by 2030,” a spokesman for industry analysis firm Canalys mentioned.

“I hope that happens but there’s a lot to take place in meantime.”

Picture copyright

Didi Chuxing Picture caption



Didi has examined its self-driving tech on public and personal roads in China and the US





He pointed out that it was a unusual time to make this kind of a dedication, offered the disruption induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2016, US tech giant Apple ploughed $1bn (£800m) into Didi in an unusually big and public investment.

Apple is identified to be interested in the improvement of autonomous driving, obtaining examined its very own driverless motor vehicle on public roads in California in latest many years.

Nevertheless, there was no motive to consider that Apple’s autonomous driving analysis would increase as a end result of Didi’s operate in the spot, Canalys advised.

Just lately, Didi signed a deal with Chinese carmaker BAIC Group to jointly produce customised self-driving autos, and in Might the firm acquired a $500m investment in its autonomous autos division from SoftBank.