Deepika Padukone slams people for monetizing videos of late Sushant Singh Rajput

Deepika Padukone has constantly been identified for speaking up for the suitable trigger at the suitable time. The actress has stepped away from the herd several instances and place forward her view about what she thinks is suitable. Not long ago, the information of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as a large blow to the movie marketplace and the whole nation acquired impacted by the tragic information. Nevertheless, a single factor that grew to become an challenge of debate have been the various photos and videos of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput circulating on social media. Deepika took to Instagram to query a member of the paparazzi who wrote on a single of the videos taken of Sushant’s mortal stays staying taken for cremation as, “Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.”

Deepika commented on it creating, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?” A good deal of supporters have been swift to assistance the diva and appreciated her for taking a company stand.