Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveal Their Relationship Status Amid Marriage Rumors

Are Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes married? That is the query all of Bachelor Nation wants the solution to.

Speculation surrounding the Bachelor in Paradise couple’s romance standing started out earlier this 12 months, when fans on social media spotted Dean sporting a ring. About the very same time, Caelynn raised eyebrows for her response to a fan who advised the couple to “get married,” replying that they “already did.”

Amid the speculation, a supply advised E! Information that Dean and Caelynn were “not legally married.” In accordance to the insider earlier this 12 months, the actuality stars had some type of “commitment ceremony” although they have been traveling abroad and it “really brought their relationship to a new level.”

The duo even had some of their close friends questioning their romance standing, with a 2nd supply telling E! Information in February, “Close friends of Caelynn and Dean still don’t even know if they are legally married. Some think something special happened after Dean’s ski accident.” As supporters may well recall, Caelynn flew to be by Dean’s side in late 2019 soon after a ski accident in Switzerland left him in the hospital.