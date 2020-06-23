Deals: Get $100 Off Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum Models on Amazon

Amazon is providing $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 versions this week, beginning with the 40mm GPS gadget for $299.00, down from $399.00. This price reduction matches the preceding all-time-very low selling price for this Apple Watch on Amazon, and is 1 of the very best you are going to come across on the net correct now.

Note: is an affiliate companion with these vendors. When you click a website link and make a buy, we may well acquire a smaller payment, which aids us preserve the web-site working.

The 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale, readily available for $329.00, down from $429.00. For all versions you can get these products in a number of colours, like Gold Aluminum with Pink Sport Band, Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band, and Area Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band.

Amazon has a couple of special discounts for cellular versions as very well. You can get the 40mm cellular Apple Watch Series 5 for $399.00, down from $499.00. The 44mm cellular model is on sale for $429.00, down from $529.00.

Apple Watch Series 5 Sale

Lastly, the Apple Watch Series three stays discounted on Amazon for anybody who desires an even more affordable entry stage into the Apple Watch household. The 38mm GPS gadget is readily available for $179.00, down from $199.00 even though the 42mm GPS gadget is on sale for $209.00, down from $229.00.

Retain up with all of this week’s very best special discounts on Apple merchandise and associated add-ons in our devoted Apple Discounts roundup.