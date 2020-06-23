Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence Responds To Critics Of His Stance On Jerry Jones’ Silence – Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence Responds To Critics Of His Stance On...

DALLAS () – Dallas Cowboys defensive finish DeMarcus Lawrence took to social media on Tuesday right after hearing continued criticism that group proprietor Jerry Jones had not produced any public statements with regards to racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying the NFL ought to have listened much more to gamers protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the begin of the game towards the Detroit Lions at Ford Area on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photograph by Leon Halip/Getty Photos)

Lawrence stated his stage is even even though Jones “is a person of influence and power, we need to stop relying on others to talk about change and actually be a part of the change.”

He stated, “My choice is to be part of change.”

“I’m about change and work everyday to make sure I am doing something to impact others,” he stated.

