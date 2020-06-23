Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence Responds To Critics Of His Stance On Jerry Jones’ Silence – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas Cowboys defensive finish DeMarcus Lawrence took to social media on Tuesday right after hearing continued criticism that group proprietor Jerry Jones had not produced any public statements with regards to racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying the NFL ought to have listened much more to gamers protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

Lawrence stated his stage is even even though Jones “is a person of influence and power, we need to stop relying on others to talk about change and actually be a part of the change.”

He stated, “My choice is to be part of change.”

[email protected] Let’s cease waiting on other folks to communicate and let’s BE ABOUT Transform. That is MY Decision! Search down my timeline & you will observe a widespread theme…ACTION! Not just phrases! Humorous that individuals actions weren’t factors @FirstTake featured or talked about on the present. #ManOfAction pic.twitter.com/zFK4JLJeHk — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) June 23, 2020

“I’m about change and work everyday to make sure I am doing something to impact others,” he stated.