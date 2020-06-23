Dad and two kids killed by alleged drink driver while walking family dog

A dad and his two kids along with their pet dog have been killed by a suspected drink driver on Father’s Day.

Joshua James Flynn, 37, his son Coby-Jay Flynn,15, and daughter Skylar Flynn, 12, all misplaced their lives in the horror incident which took location on Sunday, June 21.

A 47-yr-previous guy was arrested on suspicion of 3 counts of leading to death by unsafe driving and currently being in excess of the prescribed restrict of alcohol following the tragedy on Abbey Street in Dalton, Cumbria.







(Picture: Cumbria Police)



The trio had been walking their beloved pet dog, Troy, who also tragically died, when the collision occurred at about two.30pm.

Cumbria Police say the 47-yr-previous Peugeot driver who was arrested stays in custody this afternoon.

The guy suffered injuries not believed to be significant.

Neighborhood resident Ian Singleton mentioned he did not see the accident but arrived at the scene just following it occurred as ambulances arrived.

He mentioned: “I am nonetheless shook up at what I noticed.







(Picture: PA)



“My thoughts go out to the family involved.”

Tributes from Dalton residents and officials have poured in due to the fact information of the tragic deaths broke final evening.

Mayor Nick Perie, mentioned: “It really is an absolute tragedy.

“My heart goes out to the family.

“It’s sad when anything like this happens.”







(Picture: PA)



Steve Nott, a Dalton councillor, mentioned he witnessed the aftermath of the incident and knew tragic scenes had occurred.

He mentioned: “I go walking about there with my dog every single day.

“The police officer informed me I could not go any more and I could inform from his encounter some thing extremely unhappy had occurred.

“It really is completely terrible and devastating for all people concerned and specially on Father’s Day.

“It really is a actual tragedy for the town and I am absolutely sure it will rock men and women for a while.

“It seriously sickens me to the bottom of my abdomen.

“It really is dreadful to assume what these men and women have gone via.”

Barry Doughty, the chairman of Dalton Local community Association, echoed ideas of other folks in the town.

He mentioned: “It really is just horrible information.

“Definitely any it really is usually tragic for all the households concerned in this type of issue.

“Now it really is occurred what can you say? It really is just a desperate condition for the family.