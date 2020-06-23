Da Brat: Wife Of Jermaine Dupri’s Father DID Beat Tamar Braxton In An Elevator!!

Da Brat has stepped forward to verify that Tamar Braxton did rest with Jermaine Dupri’s father — she says it occurred in an elevator.

K. Michelle spilled the alleged tea final week, accusing Braxton of sleeping with Michael Mauldin — and that his then-wife gave Tamar a beatdown in an elevator.

Da Brat says it occurred and that she was there to witness the showdown.

“Jermaine Dupri’s momma is Momma Tina. So it wasn’t his momma. That did happen. I happened to be in that elevator. The whole Beyoncé thing, that definitely happened,” she explained on The Rickey Smiley Present.

“That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife. Lord Jesus, no comment. I was in the elevator honey. It was just a situation. And Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up and it went down in the elevator. When it opened, I exited the elevator stage left. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. This was a whiiiiille ago.”