Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Most Popular Star on Instagram With 225M Followers

Soccer stud and model Ronaldo now has 225 million followers on the photograph-sharing website even though Grande boasts 191 million and Johnson 187 million.

Selena Gomez, who was after the most followed lady on the social media platform, has slipped to sixth spot, with 180 million followers even though Kim Kardashian, football player Lionel Messi, Beyonce and Justin Bieber also function in the top rated 10.