Countries scramble to contain coronavirus flare-ups as U.S. states remain open

Matilda Coleman
German authorities stated Tuesday they would impose a new regional lockdown in a district of the country’s northwest to contain an outbreak linked to a meat-processing plant, right after additional than one,500 staff have been contaminated. Portugal cracked down on mass gatherings. Australia’s Victoria state re-shuttered numerous colleges. An location in the northeast of Spain reintroduced restrictions. Even New Zealand, which has just 10 confirmed, energetic circumstances, tightened border measures as an rising quantity of citizens abroad started to fly house.

The swell of responses to new outbreaks close to the planet stood in stark contrast to the U.S. strategy. With circumstances on the rise in just about half of states and with Arizona, Florida and Texas recording record new situation numbers in latest days, states have continued to reopen and the White Residence has continued to signal its wish for a return to typical.

President Trump has maintained that the United States will not shut down a 2nd , in spite of a clear spike in infections above the final week in the Southern and Western areas of the nation. The quantity of everyday new coronavirus circumstances stays at a far greater degree in the United States than in Europe, the place stringent lockdowns have assisted to slow the spread of the virus.

