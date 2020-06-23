Coronavirus rules: What you can do in England but not Scotland from July 4

Social distancing

The two-metre social distancing rule will be relaxed and replaced with a “one-metre plus” rule.

This requires preserving 1 metre apart, sporting encounter coverings, sitting persons side to side rather than encounter to encounter to decrease transmission, and enhanced use of hand sanitiser.

Indoor gatherings

Indoor gatherings of any two households will be permitted. Men and women will be capable to check out someone’s household for a dinner celebration, for illustration, or to keep above with grandparents as lengthy as social distancing is observed.

Staycation nation

Quite a few venues and firms can reopen. These contain hotels, hostels, bed and breakfast accommodation, vacation apartments or residences, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding homes. But only if they are “Covid-secure”, for illustration by preserving social distancing. Shared services have to be stored extremely clean.

Firms opening

Eating places, cafes, workplace canteens, bars, pubs and cinemas can reopen, as can areas of worship, libraries, local community centres and bingo halls. Theatres and concert halls can reopen but not for reside performances.

Museums and galleries, hair salons and barbers can reopen. Outside playgrounds, outside gyms, funfairs, theme parks and journey parks and actions can reopen.

Going to the zoo, and far more

Amusement arcades, outside skating rinks, indoor leisure centres or services – such as indoor video games and recreation – can also open up.

Social clubs, model villages and indoor points of interest at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres, and any spot the place animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction, can reopen.

But, no disco

Some venues have to keep shut, such as nightclubs, casinos, bowling alleys, indoor skating rinks, and indoor perform regions such as softplay.

Spas, nail bars and elegance salons have to also keep closed for now, as have to massage, tattoo and piercing parlours.

Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sport venues, have to keep closed.

Swimming pools and water parks will keep closed.

Exhibition or conference centres that are to be utilized for exhibitions or conferences have to also keep closed.